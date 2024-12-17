Lawrence Bishnoi Planned Nadir Shah's Murder from Sabarmati Jail: Delhi Police

A major development has occurred in the murder case of Delhi gym owner Nadir Shah, indicating that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned the crime from Sabarmati Jail. This information is detailed in the Delhi Police chargesheet.

The chargesheet, submitted to Patiala House Court on December 12, names 14 individuals involved, including Bishnoi, Hashim Baba, and Randeep Malik. Lawrence allegedly made a video call from Sabarmati Jail to Hashim Baba, who is currently in Tihar Jail. During police questioning, Hashim revealed important information, stating that Lawrence showed him two phones and ordered him to arrange for Nadir's assassination.

Furthermore, a Delhi Police team visited Sabarmati Jail to question Lawrence about the case. While the chargesheet does not clarify the motive behind the murder, it suggests that it was related to ongoing gang conflicts. Sources indicate that Randeep Malik, who is based in America, supplied the weapon used in the crime.

Also Read: Delhi Road Accident: Angry Crowd Vandalises DTC Bus, Pelts Stones After Collision with Auto in Azadpur Mandi (Watch Video)

Nadir Shah, 35, was shot outside his gym in an upscale area of Delhi on September 13. The attackers fled the scene, leading to Hashim Baba's arrest, during which he shared several details with the police.