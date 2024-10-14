Lawrence Bishnoi's Decades-Old Grudge: Why Salman Khan Is in His Crosshairs?

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is linked to the killing of politician Baba Siddique in Maharashtra. He comes from a farming family in the Ferozepur district of Punjab. Members of the Bishnoi community live mainly in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan. Lawrence completed his schooling up to Class 12 and then moved to Chandigarh for college, where he got involved in student politics.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Criminal Background: First Police Complaint of Lawrence was reported to the police in 2010. In 2011, he faced charges for assault and robbery during his time in student politics. He formed a gang that operated in three states, primarily focusing on revenge killings. Lawrence is facing over 24 cases against him, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and other serious crimes.

Attacks Connected to Bishnoi Gang: In September 2024 the Gunfire reported outside AP Dhillon's home in Canada. In April 2024 Firing incident at Salman Khan's residence. In 2023 they Attack on Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal's house in Canada. In 2022 Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed. Goldy Brar, a gang member based in Canada, took responsibility for the attack.

Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder: How Salman Khan's Best Friend's Death Was Planned In Patiala By Lawrence Bishnoi

Why Is Lawrence Bishnoi Targeting Salman Khan?

Bishnoi seeks vengeance for the killing of a respected black buck, according to police. Law enforcement officials believe these actions are also intended to enhance his notoriety in the criminal world.