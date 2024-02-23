Leaders leaving INDIA bloc due to Rahul’s immaturity: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Feb 23 Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that leaders are leaving the INDIA bloc due to the immaturity of Rahul Gandhi and BJP is not behind their exit from the party.

“Saddened by the immaturity of Rahul Gandhi, the leaders themselves exit the INDIA bloc one after the other. BJP has nothing to with their exit,” the minister told media persons.

He said that no one trusts Rahul Gandhi. “We have said this before that INDIA bloc is a group of opportunists. That is why nothing was achieved by these alliance partners till now. They are not going to achieve in coming days as well,” he said.

He said that BJP is also not responsible for what happened between Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

“BJP has suffered immensely at the hands of Mamta Banerjee. It is because of Mamata that BJP workers are facing a crisis in West Bengal. How can BJP conspire regarding Mamta Banerjee’s exit from the INDIA bloc?” Joshi added.

