Leakage In New Parliament Building: Congress MP Share Video of Water Dripping In Lobby (Watch Video)

On Thursday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, proposing the formation of a specialized committee to inspect the new Parliament building. Tagore shared a video showing water leaks in the lobby, which were reportedly caused by heavy rainfall that day. He expressed concern over these leaks, particularly in the area used by the President of India, and suggested that the building's weather resilience might be problematic, given that it was completed just a year ago.

Paper leakage outside,

water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.

Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Loksabha. #Parliamentpic.twitter.com/kNFJ9Ld21d — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) August 1, 2024

In his notice, Tagore recommended creating a committee with MPs from all parties to thoroughly investigate the issue. The committee would examine the causes of the leaks, assess the building’s design and materials, and propose necessary repairs. It would also develop a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings.

In response, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the new Parliament building, suggesting that the old Parliament was superior and that former MPs could still visit it. He questioned whether the persistent water leaks in new buildings under the BJP government were due to design flaws or other issues. Yadav proposed returning to the old Parliament until the problems with the new one, built at great expense, are resolved.