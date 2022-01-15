Leh police solves cyber fraud case, recovers Rs 56,991 within three days

The Cyber Crime Unit of District Police Leh on Friday successfully solved a case of cyber fraud and recovered an amount of Rs 56,991 within three days.

Sharing details, the police said that on January 10, Cyber Crime Unit Leh received a complaint stating that some unknown person had fraudulently transferred an amount of Rs 56,991 from his SBI Account through Yono SBI app.

After the complainant was getting some technical issues while using the app, he contacted the customer care number on Google search that turned out to be a fake contact number.

"Upon following the instructions given by the fake customer care executive, the complainant installed AnyDesk application (a desktop/mobile screen-sharing app) which the fraudulent used to hack his mobile and realized the transaction of Rs 56,991, without the knowledge of the complainant," the police added.

Upon receiving the complaint, the cybercrime team succeeded in retrieving the fraudulently deducted full amount within three days and handed over the hard-earned money to the victim.

District Police Leh urged the general public not to fall prey to the fraudsters who ask you to install suspicious apps, ask OTPs, passwords.

"While searching for genuine customer care numbers always visit the website of the said bank, company," the police added.

