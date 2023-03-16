Lemon prices soar to Rs 200 per kg

Noida, March 16 With the onset of summer, the price of lemon has hiked to Rs 200 per kg. The wholesale rate of lemons has been reported as Rs 150-160 per kg.

Vegetable vendors say that the price increases at the onset of summer due to the increase in demand and decrease in supply.

Mayan Rathore, a vegetable seller in Sector-12 of Noida, said that lemons dry up on trees due to the lack of proper irrigation and gradual increase in heat, which finally lead to reduction in their yield.

