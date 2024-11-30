Leopard Attack: Compensation Increased for Deaths and Injuries Caused by Wild Animal Attacks

The compensation amount for serious injuries, fatalities, or deaths caused by wild animal attacks has been increased. In particular, the compensation for human deaths due to leopard attacks has been raised to Rs 25 lakh.

Leopards frequently venture into human settlements, especially rural areas, in search of food and water. These animals often prey on farmers' livestock and stray dogs. The western talukas of the district, known for their sugarcane cultivation and proximity to forested areas, report a higher incidence of leopard encounters.

Previously, Rs 20 lakh was provided as compensation to the heirs of individuals killed in leopard attacks. The Forest Department has now increased this amount to Rs 25 lakh. Compensation is also available for attacks by other wild animals, including tigers, bears, wild boars, wolves, jackals, monkeys, and hyenas.

Victims of wild animal attacks or their families can contact the Forest Department by calling the toll-free number 1926. Upon receiving the complaint, officials visit the site, conduct an investigation, and prepare a report for processing the compensation.

For Deceased Individuals: Compensation cheques are issued to the legal heirs of the deceased. A portion of the compensation is deposited in a fixed deposit account.

For Livestock Loss: Farmers whose animals are killed by wild animals are also eligible for compensation from the Forest Department.

As per a decision made in 2023, compensation must be paid within 30 days of the incident. In case of delays, the payment will include additional interest. This policy is part of the government’s efforts to address the rising conflict between humans and wild animals and to ensure timely financial relief for affected families and individuals.