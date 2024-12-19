Leopard Attack in Tamil Nadu: 22-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Vellore Village

A 22-year-old woman died after a leopard attacked her near her house in Durgam village, Gudiyatham in Vellore district on Wednesday, officials said. Speaking to reporters, Vellore District Collector Subbulakshmi said, "Anjali has lost her life in a leopard attack. Immediate action will be taken to catch the leopard. Arrangements will be made for the common people living in the forest area to live a fear-free life."

Sivalingam, a resident of Durgam village under Melmayil Panchayat in Vellore, had 5 daughters, four of whom are married, and his youngest daughter Anjali (23) completed her graduation.

#WATCH | Vellore, Tamil Nadu | Visuals from the spot where a 22-year-old woman, Anjali died after a leopard attacked her near her house in Durgam village, Gudiyatham, yesterday (18/12) pic.twitter.com/zS7Yl0p98u — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

At 2 pm on Wednesday, she went to the protected forest alone to graze the cows. When she did not return home after 3 pm, Sivalingam went to the forest in search of her. He was shocked to see her daughter lying dead in a pool of blood.

Immediately, the neighbours ran to see and informed the forest department and KV Kuppam police. The forest department and police inspected the scene.