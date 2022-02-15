Leopard attacks woman in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 15 A woman was injured on Tuesday when a leopard attacked her in J&K's Ganderbal district.

Locals said that the 54-year-old woman was attacked by the big cat in Wakura village of Ganderbal.

The women, identified as Asha, wife of Bashir Ahmad of Wakura, was taken to a local hospital where doctors referred her to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Officials of Wildlife Department have launched searches to locate the leopard so that it is relocated to its natural habitat.

Man-animal conflict has become a regular feature in Kashmir during the recent years.

Ecologists are blaming this on man's greed to infiltrate the natural habitats of wild animals, that, are in turn, forced to look for food in inhabited localities.

