Leopard found hanging upside down from tree in UP district

Shamli (UP), Feb 14 A leopard was found hanging upside down from a tree in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The video of the leopard being found dead in the village is now going viral on the social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Kaniyan village which falls under the Kandhla police station area in Shamli district. It was reported that the dead body of the leopard was tied with a rope from a tree in the village.

The forest department officials arrived at the spot and took the dead body of the leopard into their custody.

The forest department officials collected all the necessary evidence from the spot and sent the dead body of the animal for post-mortem. They have initiated an investigation to nab the accused who performed such brutal atrocity against the animal. There are also reports that there is one more leopard present in the area where the dead body of the deceased leopard was found.

