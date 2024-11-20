Leopard Killed in Odisha: Two Arrested for Hunting, Cooking, and Eating Big Cat in Nuapada District

A shocking and unusual incident has come to light from Nuapada district in Odisha, where a leopard was hunted, cooked, and consumed. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and law enforcement has seized the head and tail of the leopard. The case began when Pustam Chinda (58) and Hrishikesh Chinda (40) trapped a leopard in a cage intended for hunting wild boars in a forest near Deodhara village. After capturing the animal, the pair killed the leopard, skinned it, and cooked its meat for consumption.

According to the forest department, the incident took place on November 16. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials conducted a raid on the accused's hideout, where they confiscated the leopard's skin, head, and cooked meat. However, two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

Mohammad Mustafa Saleha, Assistant Conservator of Forests for the Kharir Forest Department, stated that investigations are ongoing and that the arrested individuals will soon be presented in court. Special teams are actively searching for the absconding suspects.

The forest department has urged local communities to support wildlife conservation efforts and to report any such incidents to the authorities immediately. Poaching endangered species like leopards not only threatens their survival but also disrupts the ecological balance. Authorities have pledged to take strict action against those responsible for this egregious violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.