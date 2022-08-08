Leopard seen in K'taka city, holiday declared for schools

Belagavi (Karnataka), Aug 8 After a leopard was sighted in Belagavi city, 11 schools were shut on Monday and authorities from the forest and police departments continued their search operation.

Locals had spotted a leopard in the Golf Grounds near Club Road on Sunday. There was an incident of leopard attack on a labourer in Jadhavnagar on Friday. Considering the risks involved, the education department declared a holiday for the schools located in surrounding areas of the Golf Grounds.

Meanwhile, the sleuths from the forest and police department took up a joint operation to catch the leopard before it strikes another person. The people have been asked to be vigilant during their movements and they have been directed not to send their children outside.

65-year-old Shanta, the mother of the labourer Siddarayi Mirajkar, who was attacked by a leopard, died of heart attack when she heard the news of attack.

The mother thought that her son died, but the victim managed to escape the attack and survived after the medical treatment. The movement of leopard have been captured by CCTV and fear has gripped the local people.

The people of Heggadadevanakote city in Mysuru district of south Karnataka also have been facing a similar problem as two leopards were seen prowling in the lanes of the city. They attacked livestock and people feared to come out of their houses. The forest department has taken up the operation to catch the prowling leopards there.

