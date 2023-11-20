Leopard skins seized in Odisha village, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 The Special Task Force of crime branch has arrested a man and seized two leopard skins from his possession during a raid in Dasapalla area of Odisha's Nayagarh district.

The accused wildlife criminal was identified as 40-year-old Baidyaraj Mallik of Baliberena village in Banigochha police station.

Following a tip-off, the STF team carried out a raid at a secluded spot near a deer park of Kuanria Dam under Dasapalla police limits Sunday and arrested Baidyaraj who was waiting for some customer to hand over the leopard skins.

“During the search two leopard skins and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such leopard skins, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Dasapalla,” said STF sources.

A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of IPC and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. STF sources also said the skins will be sent to Director WII, Derhadun for biological examination.

