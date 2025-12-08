Leopard spotted again in Jaipur; locals in fear as forest officials continue search

Jaipur, Dec 8 Leopard sightings in Rajasthan’s capital are becoming increasingly frequent, raising concerns among residents and wildlife officials. After Civil Lines, Vidyadhar Nagar, Gopalpura, Shastri Nagar, Amer, and Jagatpura, a leopard has now been spotted in Bajaj Nagar, triggering panic in the area.

The new leopard spotting has once again put the forest officials on their toes.

The leopard was seen roaming inside AG Colony on Saturday evening in CCTV footage. Thereafter, residents viewed the footage on Sunday and immediately alerted the forest department, following which teams were deployed to search the area. Locals in the area also reported multiple sightings of a leopard on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the leopard was first seen in Anita Colony, then moved toward Saraswati Marg, and was later spotted near AG Colony. The repeated sightings have created tension as the animal appears to be freely moving across residential zones.

A Quick Response Team was formed under Chief Wildlife Warden K.C. Arun Prasad, along with a ranger team led by Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, which has been monitoring the situation closely.

The teams are using modern tracking tools, ground surveillance, and citizen reports to trace the animal’s movement.

Officials have issued precautions for residents, advising them to avoid walking alone during early morning and late evening hours, keep children indoors, bring pets inside homes and report sightings immediately to the control room.

Meanwhile, surveillance teams continued patrolling the area through Sunday. Locals said the affected region connects to the outer boundary of the Jhalana Leopard Safari, increasing the likelihood of leopards straying into urban zones.

The wildlife experts believe the animals enter residential areas in search of food and water, especially during seasonal changes.

With frequent leopard sightings across Jaipur in recent weeks, the forest department remains on high alert and has assured residents that rescue and safety measures are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor