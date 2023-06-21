Let Chandigarh essence inspire through yoga: British diplomat

Chandigarh, June 21 Let the essence of Chandigarh inspire "you to connect deeply with yourself and experience the true essence of International Yoga Day", remarked British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett on Wednesday.

Extending greetings, Rowett, who is based in Chandigarh, in a message said, "On this International Yoga Day, we rejoice in the blissful living experience that Chandigarh offers".

On her Twitter handle, she posted a picture of people performing yoga exercises at the Sector 17 Plaza. The main event was held at the world acclaimed Rock Garden, where scores of people turned up to do yoga amidst the presence of Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Rowett also used the opportunity to showcase the famed Rock Garden, which explores a different side of human artistry, by tagging a photo of an artist making a sculpture.

Thousands of animal and humanoid figures made out of multicoloured useless stones, industrial and urban waste, and other throwaways are the main attractions of Nek Chand's unique creation, The Rock Garden.

The garden houses sculptures made by using different discarded waste objects, such as frames, mudguards, forks, handlebars, metal wires, playing marbles, porcelain, auto parts, broken bangles, and so on.

Chandigarh is the first planned modern and green city to be conceived after India's Independence in 1947.

