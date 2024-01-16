Let CM Siddaramaiah come for open debate on decency, challenges BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde

Karwar (Karnataka), Jan 16 BJP MP and former Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday for an open debate on decency.

Hegde had stirred a controversy by addressing Siddaramaiah as his son while criticising him for issuing statements in connection with Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Karnataka BJP has distanced itself from the MP's provocative speech.

Defending his derogatory statement against Siddaramaiah, Hegde stated, let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah come for a face to face open public debate on matters of decency and culture.

“It is natural that the leaders of the party won’t support my statement and my remarks were personal. In matters of decency, CM Siddaramaiah should engage with me in an open debate and people should watch it,” he stated.

“When was the last time he spoke with decency? He has spoken indecently against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. CM Siddaramaiah has also spoken in an unacceptable manner against temples and Hindutva. The Congress leaders have crossed the limits of decency and culture while making comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP MP stated.

Hegde had reacted strongly to Siddaramaiah's remarks that he wouldn't attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ('Pran Pratishtha') but visit Ayodhya afterwards. The BJP MP had said, "You (Siddaramaiah) can choose to come or not, the Ram Mandir inauguration won't stop son." Hegde had used Kannada colloquial "magane" -- which is used for son.

Siddaramaiah had reacted, saying "as a MP and former Union Minister Hegde's contribution is zero. He was absconding for three years and he is trying to get attention by issuing such statements. Culture is all about humanity. Humanity should be there."

