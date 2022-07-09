LeT hybrid terrorist arrested from Baramulla

Srinagar, July 9 A hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by a joint security team from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said.

"On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Kreeri area, police, along with army' 29RR established a joint checkpoint in the said area. During checking, hybrid terrorist, identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, resident of Tilgam Payeen, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, was arrested," police said.

On his personal search, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and seven pistol rounds was recovered from his possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar," police said.

"The successful apprehension of the hybrid terrorist has averted major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non-locals. Moreover, the arrested terrorist was also actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji. Interrogation of the apprehended terrorist is likely to give further inputs for future counter terrorism operations."

