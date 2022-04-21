LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter identified

Srinagar, April 21 A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist killed in an encounter in North Kashmir's Baramulla district has been identified, police said on Thursday.

The police said top LeT commander killed in the encounter has been identified as Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

"Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civil and Security Forces personnel including recent killing of JKP's SPO and his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in Budgam district. A big success for us," the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Three soldiers and a civilian were been injured in the encounter which took place in Malwah area after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

