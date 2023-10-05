LG approves CBI probe into appointment of 7 teachers in Delhi Govt schools

New Delhi, Oct 05 Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered termination of the services of seven TGT and PGT teachers in a Delhi Government-aided school. He has also approved the recommendation of the Directorate of Vigilance for a CBI inquiry into their appointments using forged documents.

According to officials, the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) found that the appointments were made in collusion with the officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi Government and the school management.

The official further said that the LG agreed with the proposal of the DoV, which found a prima facie collusion between the officials of DoE and the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA), where 51 candidates were appointed on various posts in 2022.

“However, it was found that seven teachers selected for TGT and PGT posts had submitted fake experience certificates. These forged certificates were crucial in securing them the jobs as each year of experience secured one extra mark to the candidate. Accordingly, the LG allowed the DoV to file a complaint with the CBI for registration of a criminal case into the matter,” said the official.

As per the terms and conditions of the Education Department, the school management was required to verify all the certificates of the selected candidates, however, the management, in a callous manner failed to properly verify the experience certificates submitted by these candidates.

“While the certificates needed to be verified by seeking and obtaining appointment letters, details of payments made along with bank details, copy of attendance register of the school showing their attendance, etc., none of criteria was fulfilled by the school management. The DoV placed the matter before the Chief Secretary, Delhi, who directed it to carry out the physical verification of the experience certificates issued by the respective schools,” said the official.

“Subsequently, the experience certificates submitted by three candidates were found to be fake/forged. However, experience certificates of the remaining four candidates were verified by the respective schools, but were not supported by documentary evidence,” the official added.

“It is clear from the reports that the appointment made during the recruitment of teachers/staff in DTEA, an aided school under Education Department, in 2022 is not genuine and there is a collusion between the management, candidates and staff of the DoE in lieu of extraneous consideration.

“In the past also, there have been several allegations regarding the fixing of the selection process due to collusion between the management of aided schools, selection committee and the Education Department”, the DoV noted.

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary proposed the termination of the employees who secured the jobs on the basis of forged documents and ordered the DoV to lodge a complaint with the CBI with the request to register a criminal case in the matter.

