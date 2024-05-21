LG Saxena condemns assault on Swati Maliwal at CM's residence, calls for accountability and action

New Delhi, May 21 In the wake of the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday said that if such an incident happened in any other Chief Minister's residence, external forces with vested interests, inimical to India, would have unleashed a scathing global narrative around women safety in the country.

"I have been deeply distressed over the unfolding media narrative over the last few days on the issue of alleged assault on AAP MP Maliwal at the residence of the Chief Minister, when she went there to meet him all alone. Yesterday, she called me out of sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience, and the subsequent intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to by her own colleagues. She also expressed concerns over reported tampering of evidence and coercion against her," he said.

Saxena said that although Maliwal has been "vociferous, hostile and blatantly partisan" towards him and his office, often criticising him unjustifiably, any physical violence and hounding perpetrated on her is inexcusable and unacceptable.

"It is most disturbing to note that the alleged scene of the crime was the drawing room of the Chief Minister, even while he was present in the house, and the same was carried out by his closest aide on a lady who was alone," he said.

The LG said that her fellow Rajya Sabha member confirmed her narrative in full media glare, and assured that the CM would take firm action against his aide - the culprit.

"Subsequently, a total U-turn was done in the matter, apparently at the behest of the highest functionary. This too is inexplicable and baffling. I would have expected that at least for the sake of propriety, my CM would have come clean, rather than being evasive and dodgy. His deafening silence speaks volumes of his stance on the safety of women," he said, adding that such shameful incidents and the insensitive and conspiratorial contemptuous government response, on an issue of women's safety, tarnishes India's image worldwide.

"Delhi Police is investigating the matter and I assure that the matter will be brought to its logical conclusion," the LG added.

