Liberian national held at Delhi airport with cocaine worth Rs 89 cr

New Delhi, April 6 A Liberian national was held by customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling 5983 grams of cocaine worth Rs 89,745 cr, customs officials said on Wednesday.

A senior customs official said that the accused arrived at terminal no 3 of the IGI on April 3 from Doha.

The official said that first the accused took a flight from Los Angeles to Doha and then a flight to New Delhi. On suspicion the accused was intercepted by customs officers at IGI airport.

"Subsequently on thorough checking of his baggage, certain material was found to be secreted in the cavities of silver colour trolley bag. Eight packets of off-white and white coloured substances suspected to be narcotics were recovered. This material was subjected to field drug test kit and prima facie it appeared to contain cocaine," said the customs official.

The official said that a total of 5983 gram off-white and white colour substance which turned out to be cocaine worth Rs 89.745 crore was recovered from him.

"The accused had violated provisions of section & of the NDPS Act and had committed offence punishable under section 21, 23 and 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act. While the off-white colour substance appeared to be cocaine was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act," said the customs official.

