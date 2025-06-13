LIC Eases Procedure of Policy Settlements for Air India Plane Crash Victims’ Families

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday, June 13, announced a range of concessions to help ease the financial hardships faced by the families of those killed in the Air India flight AI-171 crash near Ahmedabad airport yesterday. LIC, in a press release, expressed condolences to the kin of the victims of the crash, which claimed the lives of 241 people.

To give financial relief, LIC has easy claim procedures for policyholders and nominees. The insurance company said it would expedite the processing of death claims and relax certain conditions usually required for settlements.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 14-Year-Old Local Killed After Being Struck by Wreckage of Ill-Fated Air India Aircraft.

LIC, in a shared release, said that the death certificate issue for crash victims is not compulsory and that any government documents are required to claim the policy. The state-owned insurer assured that all efforts would be made to reach policyholders’ families promptly and settle their dues as soon as possible. Claimants in need of assistance can contact their nearest LIC branch, division, or Customer Zone. The insurance company also issued a helpline number, 022 68276827, to provide assistance and information.

An Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, is one of India's worst aviation disasters in nearly a decade. The aircraft, heading from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick, came down in a residential area just moments after takeoff, claiming 265 lives (230 passengers, 10 crew, 2 pilots, 5 doctors and others yet to be identified), with only one survivor confirmed.