By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Licenses of 18 pharma compes have been cancelled for manufacturing spurious medicines following an inspection by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 compes across 20 states, sources said on Thursday.

Action has been taken on 70 compes in Himachal Pradesh and 45 in Uttarakhand and 23 in Madhya Pradesh during the government crackdown on compes manufacturing spurious medicines, official sources said.

has accessed the list of compes that manufactured spurious medicines.

According to a list of accessed by , most of the compes against whome action has been taken are registered in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The license of Himalaya Meditek Pvt Ltd registered in Dehradun was suspended for manufacturing with immediate effect from December 30, 2022 and permission for it to manufacture 12 products was cancelled on February 7, this year.

Showcause and stop manufacturing notice was issued to Shri Sai Balaji Pharmatech Pvt Ltd from Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. After verification of compliance by Drug Inspectors, the stop-manufacturing order was revoked.

EG Pharmaceuticals, Vill Mandhala, Teh Kasauli, Dist Solan (Himachal Pradesh) was also issued show cause notice and the stop manufacturing order was revoked after verification of compliance.

Athens Life Sciences, Mauza Rampur Jattan, Nahan Road Kala Amb, Distt Sirmour 173030 (Himachal) was only issued show cause notice.

A warning was issued to Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd,(Unit -II), Rajban Road, Nariwala, Paonta Sahib (Himachal) and a show cause was issued.

GNB Medica Lab, in Himachal's Solan, has been asked to stop manufacturing in tablets, capsules, dry syrups (Beta-Lactam), Injectables (Liquid Injection -vials, ampoules and PFS) Sachet and Protein Powder (General Section) and show cause notice issued as well as compliance sent to drug inspectors for verification.

Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, Nahan Road, Village Moginand, Kala Amb, Sirmour (Himachal) was given show cause and stop manufacturing notices for Cosmetic Manufacturing.

Nestor Pharmaceuticals Limited registered in Faridabad was given a show-cause notice on January 30 this year. The firm was re-inspected post submission of compliance. It was strictly warned with a direction to comply with the provisions of Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Rules framed thereunder.

The massive crackdown on pharma compes across the country related to the manufacturing of spurious medicines is still underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor