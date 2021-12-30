Licensing framework for audio conferencing, voice mail services to be part of Unified License: Telecom Department

In a series of policy reforms initiated in the telecom sector, the Government has issued the "Licensing framework for Audio Conferencing/ Audiotex/ Voice Mail Services under Unified License" and amendments in the terms and conditions of the existing standalone license of "Voice Mail Service (VMS)/ Audiotex (ATS)/ Unified Messaging Services (UMS)", informed the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

Presently, standalone licenses for VMS/Audiotex/ UMS are being issued by the Deprtamne of Telecom (DOT) as per the existing guidelines dated July 16, 2001, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, after examining the TRAI's Recommendations on "Licensing framework for Audio Conferencing/Audiotex/ Voice Mail Services", DoT has decided to make this license a part of the Unified License (UL) by adding a new Chapter for this authorization.

However, the migration from the existing license to the Unified license will be optional for existing licensees holding VMS/ Audiotex/ UMS licenses. No new standalone license or renewal will be issued for VMS/ Audiotex/ UMS license against the DOT guidelines issued on July 16, 2001, stated the ministry.

The ministry further stated that the license is being made part of "Unified Licence" by adding a new Chapter for the authorization titled "Audio-conferencing/ Audiotex/ Voice Mail Service".

The Audio Conferencing unit can be connected to both PSTN/Mobile and IP networks as per TEC standards, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, the dial-out facilities will be allowed even if using resources of more than one access service provider subject to license conditions.

Point-to-point conferencing has been allowed for providing services to Registered Enterprises in India, stated the ministry.

The Service Area for the License under UL is being changed from "SDCA" to "National level" i.e. All India level. However, it will remain SDCA for the standalone license of VMS/ Audiotex /UMS.

The license fees of the new licensees and existing licensees will be 8 per cent of AGR, which is at par with other licensees of UL.

This framework will be effective from January 1, 2022, said the ministry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor