Life sciences sector in India needs revolutionary reforms: KTR in Davos

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR, while speaking at a panel discussion on 'Telangana Life sciences Industry's Vision For 2030' at World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, stated that the life sciences sector in India needs revolutionary reforms to strengthen the sector and compete with the world.

According to KTR, India needs a conducive regulatory framework in the life sciences sector.

KTR highlighted that Telangana is known as the "Vaccine CapitaDavosl of the World" and Life Sciences capital of the Country. He added that Hyderabad Pharma City spread across 19,000 acres will be the world's largest pharma cluster.

The Minister added that the Government of Telangana has created a synergy between academia and industry which helps in coming up with solutions for various real-time issues.

KTR said, "Innovations in the life sciences sector are the need of the hour." He added that the sector is fast growing in the digital drug discovery space and there is a need for the IT and pharma sectors to come together and work.

KTR said, "Hyderabad is home to various pharma globals. Novartis's second largest campus is also in Hyderabad."

( With inputs from ANI )

