'Lifetime Presidency of IOA' reminds mausoleum of first Chinese emperor: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Delhi High Court has observed that the provision of 'Lifetime Presidentship of IOA' reminded of the mausoleum of the first Emperor of China Qin Shi Huang, where terracotta soldiers were buried with the purpose of protecting the Emperor in his afterlife!

"This court is surprised that the IOA Constitution in vogue stipulates that the President of IOA can be for life. Seeing the present Constitution, one is reminded of the mausoleum of first Emperor of China Qin Shi Huang, where terracotta soldiers were buried with the purpose of protecting the Emperor in his afterlife!," a bench of Justices Najmi Waziri and Manmohan said in an order passed on Tuesday.

"..electoral colleges of most of the sports bodies are controlled by a few individuals where genuine sportsmen find it difficult to get elected and play an important role in management. Most of the sports bodies are split down the middle...," the court pointed out.

Expressing unhappiness over the noncompliance of sports code by the sports bodies, the bench said, "If a sports federation does not comply with the law of the land, it will receive no recognition from the government."

All benefits and facilities to it will stop promptly. It is better that a legitimate body represents the cause of sportspersons than one simply masquerading as the real champion of Indian sports, the court added, emphasizing fairness and legitimacy need to imbue all public affairs.

Further, the court put the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the hands of a Committee of Administrators (CoA) in line with a recent Supreme Court order.

"If the compliance is not done by IOA, within the time specified hereinabove, its recognition by the government shall stand suspended. The urgency for cooperation with the CoA and onus for compliance with the Sports Code is upon the IOA," the court warned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor