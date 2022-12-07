Light intensity earthquake occurs in J&K

Jammu, Dec 7 A light intensity earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Officials of the disaster management department said that an earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.15 a.m. in the union territory.

The epicentre was in Kathua district with longitude 75.65 degrees east and latitude 32.71 degrees north.

Officials said no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

