Light, sound shows to showcase life of ninth Sikh Guru from Nov 4 in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 2 Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday announced that the state government is commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur with utmost devotion and grandeur across Punjab.

As part of the commemorations, light and sound shows depicting the life and legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru will commence on November 4 in various districts of the state.

The minister said that the inaugural shows will be held on November 4 from 6 p.m. at Lamini Stadium (Pathankot), Guru Gobind Singh Stadium (Jalandhar), Polo Ground (Patiala), and Sports Stadium Madhopur (Fatehgarh Sahib).

All necessary arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of these shows, which will continue in all districts till November 20, he added.

Minister Sond further stated that through these light and sound shows, the entire life journey, spiritual philosophy, and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur -- who stood for the protection of faith and righteousness -- will be vividly portrayed. He said that this initiative aims to acquaint the younger generation with the glorious history and teachings of the great Guru.

The minister urged devotees and families to attend these shows and witness the historic presentations, which are being organised to honour the Guru’s memory and teachings.

He also mentioned that the series of events dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur commenced on October 25 from the historic Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, the state government will also organise four Nagar Kirtans from November 19 to 22, beginning from Srinagar, to pay tribute to the Guru’s supreme martyrdom.

Earlier, Minister Sond had announced that a large-scale Tent City is being established at Sri Anandpur Sahib to accommodate devotees attending the celebrations. The Tent City is being set up at three sites -- Agampur, PSPCL Ground Matour, and Jhinjri -- to ensure proper lodging facilities for devotees.

The Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs is spending approximately Rs 21.52 crore on the establishment of the Tent City.

The minister said that arrangements are being made to accommodate 10,000 to 12,000 devotees daily, with all essential amenities to make their stay comfortable and hassle-free. The Tent City will remain operational from November 19 to November 30, he added.

