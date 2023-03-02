Light to moderate rain, snow likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

Srinagar, March 2 Light to moderate rain, snow which lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, is likley to continue on Thursday, as per the MeT office.

"Light to moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degree as the minimum temperature.

Both Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region clocked minus 3.4 degree.

