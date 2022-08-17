Lightning kills 4 Andhra farm workers

Amaravati, Aug 17 Four farm workers were killed and three others injured due to a lightning struck in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district.

The incident occurred in Bhogole village on Tuesday.

The victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field.

They had come for work from Annavaram in Kakinada district.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital at Eluru and were later shifted to Vijayawada for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Kondababu (35), Raju (28), Dharmaraju (25) and Venu (19). The bodies were taken to a hospital in Eluru for autopsy.

Ganesh, Arjun and Bullaiah were undergoing treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor