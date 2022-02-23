Link Aadhar card to IRCTC account and book 12 train tickets in a month

If you are traveling by train, you can book train ticket through IRCTC's mobile app and its website. The process is very simple and you can book tickets from anywhere. If your IRCTC account is not linked to Aadhaar, you can book only six tickets a month. If Aadhar card is linked then maximum 12 tickets can be booked in a month. Today we are going to give tips how to link IRCTC account to Aadhaar.

For this login your IRCTC account, for this go to the official website www.irctc.co.in. Log in to the account using the user ID and password. Then go to My Profile and click on Aadhaar KYC. The OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number after entering the number here. After OTP verification, Aadhaar verification is completed.

Fill in the complete KYC details below. Check all the information carefully first and then submit. When talking about Passenger Support Verification, go to My Profile and click on Master List. Fill in the full details of the journey here and move on. After Aadhaar verification, the name of the passenger will be added to the master list. Booking of instant train tickets for AC coaches starts from 10 am. Also, booking of sleeper coaches starts from 11 am. The instant ticket service starts one day before the trip.

To save time during this whole process, a list of passengers should be prepared first. With the help of Masterlist you can save the details of all those passengers in advance. This feature is available on the IRCTC website and mobile app. This feature is available in the My Profile section of the IRCTC account. Doing so will save you time booking your ticket and you will get passenger information at the click of a button.