Lion Attack in Gujarat: 7-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Lioness in Amreli; Second Incident in Two Weeks

A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district. The incident took place on Monday evening, November 4 and the forest department personnel caged the lioness in the early hours of Tuesday.

The feline attacked the girl when she was on way back home from a farm with her mother in Kanthariya Khalsa village of Jafrabad taluka, Range Forest Officer GL Vaghela said. The lioness dragged the girl into the bushes. Later, mutilated body parts of the minor were found in a nearby area, he said.

Soon after the incident, forest department officials reached the spot and took up the exercise to capture the lioness. They managed to tranquillise and cage the big cat early Tuesday morning, Vaghela said. This is the second such incident in the region in two weeks. On October 21, a lioness killed a five-year-old boy when he was playing outside his hut in a plantation area of Navi Jikadri village in Jafrabad taluka.