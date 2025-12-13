Lionel Messi Interacts With Rahul Gandhi at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, Gifts Signed Jersey (Watch Videos)

Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi was seen interacting with Congress leader and leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, December 13, during his GOAT India Tour 2025. LoP Rahul Gandhi reached Hyderabad to attend Messi-led event at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hosted him.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi gifts Argentina jerseys to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi at Uppal Stadium



Both leaders, CM Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, received a signed Argentine jersey number 10 from Messi. Speaking to the fans at the stadium, he expressed gratitude to them during his second leg of his GOAT Tour event 2025 after a flop show in Kolkata, saying, “Thank you all for the love I’ve received today and always.”

Speaking further, Messi said he has seen many things before coming to Hyderabad. Messi might have given reference to the Kolkata show where an angry crowd vandalised the stadium by throwing chairs and plastic bottles after they claimed that they are barely able to see the Argentine star after spending thousands on purchasing tickets for the event.

Around 80,000 spectators who had paid Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000 on tickets to attend the event barely caught a glimpse of the football star. Some spectators claimed that he was constantly surrounded by West Bengal politicians and other VVIPs at Salt Lake Stadium during his first leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025.