Liquor, freebies, cash seized in Rajasthan after election announcement crosses Rs 150 crore value mark

Jaipur, March 24 Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies, and unaccounted cash, totalling Rs 248 crore in value, have been seized by various government agencies since the beginning of March, out of which material worth Rs 150 crore was confiscated after the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that different agencies in the state are keeping a strict vigil on suspicious items and illegal use of money to influence the voters and continuous seizures are being made across the state.

Items or cash worth more than Rs 10 crore each have been recovered in 7 districts - Jodhpur, Pali, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, and Barmer.

According to district-wise data, the maximum seizure of items worth Rs 32.88 crore was reported from Jodhpur, while, Pali is in second place with seizures of Rs 18.61 crore. Material worth Rs 17.63 crore has been seized in Jaipur, Rs 13.70 crore in Udaipur, Rs 13.08 crore in Bhilwara, Rs 12.65 crore in Ganganagar, and Rs 11.17 crore in Barmer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor