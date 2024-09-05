Liquor Sales Surge to Rs 70 Crore in Allahabad Post-Shrawan; Daily Sales Average Hits Rs 2.5 Crore

In the two weeks following the conclusion of Shrawan month, Sangam City in Allahabad saw a substantial increase in alcohol sales, totaling approximately Rs 70 crore. On average, daily liquor sales amounted to between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore in the district. This represents a significant rise from the reduced daily sales of Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 1.25 crore observed from July 20 to August 20 during Shrawan.

In contrast, the average daily sales over the past 15 days have surged to around Rs 4.5 crore, approaching a total of Rs 70 crore. This includes Rs 27 crore from desi liquor, Rs 26 crore from English liquor, and Rs 17 crore from beer.

According to a report of TOI, sales are expected to rise over the next 15 days. However, a decline is anticipated during Pitra Paksha and Navratri. District excise officer Sushil Kumar Mishra says that sales have increased after Shrawan and will increase again near Diwali, continuing until Holi.

Notably, the most significant spike in liquor sales occurred in the first two days after Sawan ended. On August 20 and 21, sales reached approximately Rs 12 crore. Following this peak, a subsequent decline in sales was observed.

