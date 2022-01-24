List Of Canceled Trains: 481 trains canceled by Railways due to cold and fog

The cold has intensified in various parts of the country. It is foggy with extreme cold. 481 trains have been canceled due to fog. If you are traveling by train, first go to NTES (National Train Inquiry System) and check if the train you are traveling on is running on time or cancelled. On NTES you will get complete information about your train.

Along with the severe cold, track repair work is also underway in many places. As a result, the railways have canceled several trains and changed the routes of some trains. Railways has informed about this on the official website of National Train Inquiry System.

These mail-express trains have been canceled

22406 Anand Vihar - Bhagalpur Garib Rath (Canceled on 24th January)

22405 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath (canceled on 23rd January)

13499 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Janseva Express (canceled from 23rd to 27th January)

Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Janseva Express in Down canceled from 23rd to 27th January

13236 Danapur-Sahibganj

13235 Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Express (canceled from 24th to 28th January)

15553 Jayanagar-Bhagalpur (canceled from 24th to 28th January)

15554 Bhagalpur-Jayanagar Express (canceled from 23rd to 27th January)

13242 Rajendranagar-Banka (canceled from 24th to 26th January)

13241 Banka-Rajendranagar Intercity (canceled from 25th to 27th January)

9 passenger trains running between Sahibganj-Jamalpur, Bhagalpur-Jamalpur, Jamalpur-Kul have been canceled from January 22 to 28.

Changes were made in the route of these trains

481 trains have been canceled and some trains have been diverted. 13409/13410 Malda-Qul will run till Bhagalpur station till January 28, Railway officials said.