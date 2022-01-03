List of states that have shut down the schools and colleges due to spike in Covid cases

Amid the rise in corona cases and Omicron threat, many states and union territories have again shut down the schools. Along with this states have also imposed several restrictions on the citizens like night curfew, closure of gyms and malls, and other public places. While some states have also made it compulsory to get vaccinated if they want to go to public places and offices.

This is the list of states that have shut their schools due to the COVID-19 spike

West Bengal

From January 3 the schools and colleges in West Bengal have been shut down, along with this night curfew and several restrictions have been also imposed in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

Several areas in Uttar Pradesh, such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Greater Noida have shut down the schools and colleges, ahead of rising in corona cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has also shut down the school for 1 to 8 class students, while students of 9 to 12 are still able to continue their offline classes in the state, but with strict guidelines.

Delhi

Immediately after the Yellow Alert in the national capital Delhi, the school and colleges have been shut down. While exams and practical classes for higher classes will be conducted as per schedule.

Haryana

Haryana government has also shut down schools and colleges till January 12. This order is not only for schools but also for coaching institutes, and Anganwadi centers.

Odisha

Students from 1 to 5 classes are not allowed to attend the schools in Odisha. While students from 6 to 10 classes are permitted to attend offline classes in the state.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government ban offline classes in Jaipur for or the students of Classes 1 to 8 due to rising Omicron cases in the state.