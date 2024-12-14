LK Advani Admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi as Health Condition Deteriorates

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) veteran leader and stalwart Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Mathura Road in Delhi on Friday, December 13, after his health deteriorated. 97-year-old BJP leader is currently under the observation of doctors, and his health is said to be stable. Tight security has been deployed at Apollo Hospital.

This marks his fourth hospitalisation since July. He had previously been treated at both Apollo Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Also Read | EVKS Elangovan Passes Away: Former Tamil Nadu Congress President Dies at Private Hospital in Chennai.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. Over the decades, he rose to prominence as a key architect of the BJP and served as its longest-serving National President. Mr Advani also held key roles in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, serving as Home Minister and later as Deputy Prime Minister between 1999 and 2004.