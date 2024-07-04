LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Lal Krishna Advani Discharged From Apollo Hospital

BJP veteran and Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani was on Thursday (April 4) discharged from Apollo Hospital here as his condition remained stable. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Wednesday around 9 pm. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the former Deputy Prime Minister was on June 26, also admitted to AIIMS in the national capital, but was released a day after.

One of the most defining moments of Advani’s political career was his leadership in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. His nationwide Rath Yatra in 1990, advocating for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, galvanised Hindu nationalist sentiments and cemented his status as a mass leader. Advani served as Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deputy from 2002 to 2004.

Advani served as the information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party government in 1975, union home minister in the BJP-led coalition government in 1998 and 1999, and deputy prime minister in 2002. He was also instrumental in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s.Advani served as the information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party government in 1975, union home minister in the BJP-led coalition government in 1998 and 1999, and deputy prime minister in 2002. He was also instrumental in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s.