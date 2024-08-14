LNAT-UK becomes new mandatory admission test as Jindal Global Law School announces 2025 admissions

Sonipat, Aug 14 In a major announcement, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) makes the LNAT-UK Test mandatory for admission starting the academic year 2025-26.

All prospective undergraduate law students for the academic year 2024-25 must take the Law National Aptitude Test (LNAT-UK), a standardized assessment designed to evaluate critical thinking and reasoning skills essential for a successful legal career.

LNAT-UK 2025 is the mandatory Test for 5-Year Integrated Law Programmes (BComLLB, BBALLB, BALLB) and it will be a preferred Test for all other degree programmes of the law school.

This strategic shift aligns JGLS with global best practices in legal education and ensures that candidates possess the analytical capabilities necessary for success in the rigorous study of law.

The LNAT-UK, an internationally recognized test, is widely used by leading law schools in the United Kingdom and is renowned for its ability to assess candidates’ aptitude for legal reasoning rather than their knowledge of specific legal subjects.

The LNAT-UK consists of a multiple-choice section and an essay component, both designed to assess candidates' critical thinking, comprehension, and reasoning abilities. Detailed information about the test format and preparation resources can be found on the official LNAT website.

For the Application Process, interested candidates must visit the JGLS admissions page for comprehensive information on application deadlines, eligibility criteria, and instructions for registering for the LNAT-UK. The admission portal will open on 1st September 2024.

Two Admission Cycles: Admission to JGLS will be done in two phases. The first phase of the early admission process will commence on 1st September 2024 where students will register and take the LNAT-UK Test during 1st September to 31st December 2024. Admission to these candidates will be offered in January 2025. The second phase of registration and taking the test will be 1st January to 31st May 2025 and students will be admitted in June for the remaining seats.

First Phase of Admission (Early Admission Process): LNAT-UK Registration & Test Taking: September 1 to December 31, 2024 with issue of Early Admission Offers: January 2025.

The Second & Final Phase of Admission: LNAT-UK Registration & Test Taking: January 1 to May 31, 2024 with issue of Early Admission Offers: June 2025

Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and Founding Dean of the Law School expressed his great delight to be a part of LNAT-UK consortium.

He said, "It's a historic development for our law school to become a member of the LNAT consortium as the only law school from India admitting students based on LNAT-UK Test."

He elucidated five compelling reasons for aspirants to take the LNAT-UK 2025 Test: "LNAT-UK is a truly global admission test for law schools accepted by leading law schools in the UK including Oxford and Cambridge as well as law schools in Singapore & Spain. This Test is apt for a global law school like JGLS where students are benchmarked internationally.

"Secondly, LNAT-UK is a Test of verbal reasoning skills. It's a Test to understand and interpret information and your ability to analyse information and draw conclusions. LNAT-UK is not a Test of your legal knowledge or general knowledge.

"Thirdly, it is an Online Computer Based Test at 500+ Centres Globally. Students can choose to appear for the test from 500 plus centres available in almost all the major cities of India and around the world which gives them convenience to schedule their exam on any date within the stipulated timeline and at any city of their choice where test centres are available.

"Fourthly, all the students who take LNAT-UK may apply for scholarships to study at JGLS. Scholarships are awarded in the range of 10 per cent, 25 per cent, 50 per cent and 75 per cent of Tuition Fee as per merit and annual parental income criteria.

"And finally, there are two Admission Cycles & Option to Take the Test Twice.

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Vice Dean of Jindal Global Law School, and Director of Law Admissions of the University shared his enthusiasm for adopting LNAT-UK Test and said, "We are going to receive many international students to our law school by accepting LNAT-UK. Our previous entrance exam had limits of jurisdiction, and we could receive Indian students mostly. Admission process was inconvenient for students residing outside India and many of them had to travel to an Indian city to take the entrance exam. LNAT-UK will further help us admit a significant number of international students from around the world."

Recent accolades position JGLS as the leading Law School in India and South Asia. According to the QS World University Ranking by Subject Law 2024 where only three Indian institutions find place, JGLS is the only Indian Law School to be ranked among Top 100 law schools of the world for four consecutive years 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The law school offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including the popular 5-year BComLLB, BALLB & BBA LLB Hons programmes, a 3-year LLB and 1-year LLM programme as well as a unique 3-year BA in Legal Studies and BA in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

