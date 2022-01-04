Lockdown will be clamped in Mumbai if daily COVID cases jump 20,000 mark, says city Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, then the lockdown will be imposed in the city.

"We will have to impose lockdown in Mumbai if daily COVID cases cross the 20,000-mark," said Pednekar.

She further said that all the schools in the city have been closed due to spike in COVID-19 cases and students are taking online classes.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has himself cancelled the programmes of Shiv Sena. This effort is going on so that the lives of our citizens should not be in danger," said Pednekar.

She further urged people to follow all the COVID-appropriate rules.

"People should not crowd and should follow the rules. No one wants lockdown but for that, people should follow the rules," added Mumbai Mayor.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued fresh guidelines for sealing off the buildings in Mumbai wherein the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the active cases in the state stand at 52,422. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor