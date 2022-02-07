Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 5 pm to condole the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away recently.

The House, which paid tributes to the late singer is set to reconvene at 5 pm.

Speaker Om Birla read out a obituary of Lata Mangeshkar before adjourning the proceedings of the house for one hour.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar by making an obituary reference ahead of beginning the day's proceedings of the house and as a mark of respect adjourned the house for an hour.

Rajya Sabha members also observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. The house reconvened at 11.05 am.

Lata Mangeshkar was a nominated member of the Upper House from November 1999 till November 2005.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

