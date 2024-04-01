Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Confident of BJP Sweeping All 25 Seats in Rajasthan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong confidence, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to secure victory in all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. Shah further said his belief that the margin of victory in the upcoming elections will surpass that of both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country towards all-inclusive development. Addressing representatives from diverse social organizations at a hotel gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the prevailing political landscape, highlighting that the entirety of the opposition is consolidating with the aim of unseating Prime Minister Modi. While on the other hand, PM Modi has only one slogan development of the nation.

After independence, the Congress has worked to divide society. It has created four sores of corruption, casteism, nepotism and terrorism whereas PM Modi has freed the country from all these, he was quoted as saying in a statement from the BJP.

Shah highlighted the consecration at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, 33 per cent reservation for women and law on triple talaq as achievements of the Modi government.

Today, the standard of living of poor people in the country has improved, we do not say this, the IMF report says. The opposition alliance in the country has no vision for the future, whereas Modi has a track record of 10 years and a vision of 50 years, he said.