Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Files Nomination Papers From Gandhinagar - Watch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah filed his nomination papers on Friday, April 19, from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming LokSabha Elections. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi and other senior leaders were also present with the Home Minister during his nomination filing.

Watch Video: Amit Shah Files Nomination Papers for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat.

Before filing the nomination, Shah met with Gujarat CM Patel, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Senior BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, and other party leaders at the Circuit House.

Today is the last day for filing nomination papers on all 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat. The state will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of General Elections 2024. In 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah clinched victory with a significant margin of over 5 lakh votes. DeshGujarat