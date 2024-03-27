Lok Sabha Election 2024: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan To Kick Off Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra From Today

The political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh is poised to intensify as YSRCP leader and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launches the election campaign with a 21-day bus tour titled ‘Memanta Siddham’ (We are all ready). The canvassing commenced on Wednesday from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

Jagan's upcoming bus tour marks his inaugural election campaign following the announcement of legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is also busy with election campaigning. He has already completed two days of campaigning in Kuppam, his home constituency.

Similarly, Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan has planned to commence his election campaign starting from Anakapalli on March 30. The actor-turned-politician is running for the legislative assembly seat from the Anakapalli constituency.

Simultaneous elections for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are set for May 13, with results to be announced on June 4.

Spanning 21 districts and 148 Assembly constituencies, Jagan's bus tour will embark from Idupulupaya and conclude in North Andhra, reaching the state's easternmost point.

Dubbed 'Memanta Siddham,' the bus tour aims to facilitate direct interactions between Jagan and the public, along with participation in public gatherings.

The inaugural day, Wednesday, will see Jagan commencing the tour by garlanding the statue of his late father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulupaya, situated in the Pulivendula constituency, where he serves as the incumbent MLA.



