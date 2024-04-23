Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Rahul Gandhi the Best Candidate for 'Pappu' in Kerala (Watch Video)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking with media in Kerala's Ernakulam district said Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for 'Pappu'. Hitting out at the Congress party, the Chief Minister said, "The Congress party's manifesto is prepared so that they win elections in Pakistan. The manifesto is more for the people of Pakistan and less for the people of India."

"The Congress has done a manifesto which will snatch resources from the common people and Congress will destroy the economy of the country. We have interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most right way. I will challenge them to come for a public debate to show that this manifesto is nothing but appeasement, said Sharma while speaking to news agency ANI.

Himanta Biswa Sharma Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu'

#WATCH | Ernakulam, Kerala | Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sharma yesterday said, "Congress party's manifesto is prepared in a way that they win elections in Pakistan. The manifesto is more for the people of Pakistan and less for the people of India. The Congress has done a… pic.twitter.com/Tw3lviUqJ3 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

This comes amid the political row that erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party over ex-PM Manmohan Singh's earlier remark of minorities having first right to the nation's resources.

Meanwhile, the 20 seats of Kerala will go for polling in the second phase of the election on April 26. The results will be declared on June 4. In 2019, Congress won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat. BJP failed to open its account.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma further said, "The PM has correctly said that everybody has a right to the country's resources. It is for the Congress party to explain why they said that the first right to the country's resources is with a particular community,"

The Assam CM held a roadshow in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday as part of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign.

Speaking to ANI, CM Himanta said, "Congress party is only focused on one community. BJP is focused on all the community. Congress has said that the first right of the resources of the nation lies with one community. Are we not taxpayers? Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and OBCs of these countries are not taxpayers?"