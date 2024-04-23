Lok Sabha Election 2024: CAA to Remain, Three Criminal Laws to be Implemented, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Gujarat's Gandhinagar Constituency candidate and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress party on Tuesay, April 23 on the P Chidambaram's statement that will repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the three criminal laws brought in by the by the BJP government when the INDIA bloc voted to power.

Shah alleged that Congress only indulged in appeasement politics since the 1960s, and after "reading the crushing defeat written for them on the walls," the Congress leaders have "lost their nerve".

On Chidambaram's remarks on CAA and three criminal laws, Shah said, "CAA will remain, and three (criminal) laws will be implemented."

"Chidambaram doesn't say what are the shortcomings of CAA, he just says that they will scrap it. Why? Because they have to strengthen their minority vote bank. BJP stands firm on its principles. We will not do injustice to anyone. We will do justice...But we will not do appeasement either...I don't understand what objection Congress has to CAA. The CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship, they are misleading people," Amit Shah said wile speaking with news agency ANI.

"Since 2014, PM Modi set the development agenda among people and elections began in the country on the basis of that. Congress is facing difficulty in contesting elections on the basis of development, they have continuously lost elections. They want to go ahead once again on the basis of appeasement politics," Shah said.

Watch: CAA to Remain, Says Amit Shah

Shah claimed that Congress would never come to power, nor would the laws enacted for public welfare ever be revoked.

"They want to win elections by indulging in appeasement politics. I would like to tell Chidambaram that his intentions will never reach fruition. People have understood the Congress party well. As far as three laws (criminal laws) are concerned, Chidambaram himself was a part of the committee. He had given positive suggestions several times and even appreciated them," he further said.