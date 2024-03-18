Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bihar Seat-Sharing Among I.N.D.I.A Bloc Allies in Final Stages, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced on Monday that the seat-sharing negotiations among the allies of the INDIA bloc in Bihar were nearing completion and expected to be finalized within the coming days. Yadav, having returned from Mumbai after participating in a rally hosted by the opposition INDIA bloc at Shivaji Park on Sunday, expressed confidence that the majority of concerns had been addressed, with only one or two remaining seats causing contention.

Everything will be decided in two-three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out, Yadav told reporters here. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with the Congress, Left parties, and several smaller political entities, are currently engaged in negotiations for a seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, aiming to counter the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Former Bihar deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav, also criticized the BJP-JD(U) coalition government in the state, particularly regarding concerns surrounding paper leaks.

What is the reason that as soon as the BJP formed the government in the state incidents like the paper leak started happening. Who is responsible for this?. Will action be taken against those responsible for playing with the future of the youth? the RJD leader asked.

Bihar Police have detained approximately 300 aspirants in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand in relation to the suspected question paper leak of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

