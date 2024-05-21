Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Has Bagged 310 Seats After Completion of Five Phases, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday that the BJP has bagged 310 seats following the completion of five phases of the Lok Sabha polls. Encouraging the populace of Odisha, Shah called for liberation from the prevailing "babu-raj" and allow the BJP to form government at the Centre and also in the state.

Speaking at an election rally held in Sambalpur, where the BJP has nominated Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its candidate, Shah expressed confidence that this electoral season will witness the blossoming of the lotus, the party's symbol, across Odisha.

“After the fifth phase of polls, the BJP has already bagged 310 seats. We will secure 400 plus seats after the sixth and seventh rounds of polls." Shah further contended that a mere "handful of officers" have dictated the governance of the state, vowing that this election will mark the termination of the prevailing "babu raj" in Odisha. Accusing the BJD government, he lamented their purported disregard for Odisha's pride, language, culture, and tradition.

"Naveen babu has insulted the people of Odiaha by imposing 'officer raj' on them," Shah said. He also alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving no stone unturned to "loot mineral resources" of the state.

