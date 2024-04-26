Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Casts Her Vote in Rajasthan's Second Phase of Lok Sabha Election

In the ongoing second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje exercised her franchise by casting her vote at a polling booth in Jhalawar. Today, Rajasthan is voting on 13 seats as part of the electoral process. The participation of prominent leaders like Raje underscores the significance of these elections in shaping the political landscape of the state and the country at large.

Voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur are going for polls in the second phase. The Election Commission had earlier announced that the voting in the Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh would not take place on April 26 in the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls. Results for all seats will be declared on June.